Woman Sentenced for Murder of Native American Woman

A 22-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday, April 14 in Federal court in Bay City to 250 months in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder.
In November 2020, Kaden Gilbert of Blanchard stabbed a woman with a knife, severing her femoral artery. The victim, whose name was not released, bled to death from the stabbing. The crime occurred on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant. The victim was Indian and Gilbert is a non-Indian.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the FBI investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U-S Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Michigan.