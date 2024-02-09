Woman Rescue from Flint Township Apartment Fire

An apartment fire in Flint Township is under investigation.

The fire occurred Thursday around 2:00 P.M. in the 3000 block of Courtz Isle. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews discovered a woman trapped in one of the apartments and were able to extract her without incident. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.