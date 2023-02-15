Woman Missing from Genesee County Group Home

(source: Metro Police Authority)

Police in Genesee County and Metro Detroit are looking for a missing woman.

27-year-old Wynikqua Dean was last seen heading south on foot from a Marathon gas station on Ryan Road in Warren last Friday around 10:00 P.M. though she may have visited the Blue Diamond Market a little way down the road. Originally from Muskegon, Dean had been staying at a group home in Genesee County’s Mundy Township. Police arent sure whay she was in the Detroit area or where she was headed. Dean is black and was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shorts over blue jeans, a gray knit hat, a green hoodie, black and white tennis shoes, and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.