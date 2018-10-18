Woman Killed As Car Rams Combine

Troopers from the Michigan State Police West Branch Post were dispatched around 8:00 Wednesday evening to a traffic crash involving a car and farm combine. The crash occurred on M-55 in Iosco County’s Tawas Township. The driver of the car, 30 year-old Allison Mitchell from National City was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the combine, a 44 year-old Tawas City man, was not injured.

Investigation indicated the farm combine was traveling west on M-55 when the operator observed in his mirror a vehicle traveling in the same direction that was rapidly approaching from behind. The approaching vehicle then ran into the rear of the combine.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Mitchell may have been texting while driving. No signs of braking were observed at the scene and seatbelts were not utilized; drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors and the crash remains under investigation.