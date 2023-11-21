Woman Involved In Birch Run Man’s Death Pleads Guilty

A woman involved in the robbery and death of a wheelchair bound Birch Run man in 2021 has pleaded guilty to to armed robbery and felony firearm.

21-year-old Faith Lord was 19 when she and four other people planned to rob 65-year-old Scott Englehardt on October 15, 2021. Instead, Englehardt was shot in the head and his home was set on fire. 23-year-old Jorden Schmitzer was found guilty of murder and arson in the case and sentenced to life in prison. 22-year-old Nolan Croton and 25-year-old Kyle Bostic have been sentenced to 12 years in prison for their role in the incident.

26-year-old Jordan Harrison is scheduled to enter a plea on charges of felony murder and felony firearm on December 1. Lord is scheduled to be sentenced in January.