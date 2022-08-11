Woman Injured in US-10 Crash

Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Road in Midland County was closed for about two hours Wednesday, August 10 after a crash.

Police say the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west slowed down for some debris in the road and was rear ended by a second vehicle. A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Three people in the other vehicle refused treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call (989) 836-4715.