Woman In Need of Help Following Husband’s Fatal Crash

Michael Percha
May 8, 2021 @ 2:04am
(photo courtesy Jessica Pieniozek via GoFundMe)

The wife of a man recently killed in a crash in Saginaw County is in financial need.

28-year-old Brett Rivers of Saginaw was killed Thursday, May 6 when his car was rear ended by a woman from Vassar, pushing his vehicle into the path of an oncoming farm tractor driven by a Reese man.

Rivers and his wife, 25-year-old Johnna, had only been married since November 2019. Johnna is facing house and car payments and student loans, and other expenses. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help her offset some of these expenses. Click here to make a donation.

