Woman Identified in Sunday Tuscola County Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Tuscola County have identified a woman who died in a fiery crash on Sunday, July 12.
The crash occurred on Fairgrove Rd in Gilford Township early around 4:20 a.m.. Police say 32-year-old Ashley Mikowski, a Bay City resident and a mother of four, was heading west near Vassar Rd. when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree before catching fire. An MMR ambulance was out on another call when the paramedics saw the burning vehicle and notified police.
A missing person’s report was filed Monday in Bay City, which helped police identify the body. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.