Woman Found Dead in Midland, Suspect Also Found Dead

A Midland woman was murdered and the suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a location in Bay City.
Midland Police were sent to check on a woman in the 200 block of Redwood Circle just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3. They found the 26-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. After an extensive investigation a suspect was identified who had been dating the woman. Police obtained a search warrant for a location in Bay City where they found the 34-year-old man dead from what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Midland Police say at this time the names of the victim and suspect are not being released as they continue their investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department’s Detective Bureau.