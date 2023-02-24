Woman Federally Charged for Obstructing Reproductive Clinics in Saginaw, Sterling Heights

(Getty Images)

Two women have been charged with preventing access to a reproductive health services clinic in Saginaw.

Heather Idoni and Eva Edl are are accused of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for blockading and preventing women from accessing the clinic’s services in April 2021, as well as intimidating employees of the facility. They are also accused, along with six other people, of similar behavior at a reproductive health clinic in Sterling Heights in August 2020.

Idoni is also accused of doing similar activities at a clinic in Washington, D.C. in October 2020 and Mount Juliet, Tennessee in March 2021.