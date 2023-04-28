Woman Extradited to Michigan for 2020 Murder

A Michigan woman who was incarcerated in an Arizona prison has been returned to Michigan to face murder charges.

43-year-old Britany Letourneau is charged in the death of 36-year-old Heidi Dowd of West Branch. Dowd’s body was discovered on August 17, 2020 behind an abandoned building in Bay County’s Mount Forest Township. She had been shot in the head once and her body was burned.

45-year-old Andrew Wyse also was recently arraigned on charges of burning the body.

Court records indicate Letourneau has a lengthy criminal history and at least 14 aliases. The court has deemed her a flight risk and has set her bond at $1 million. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 9.