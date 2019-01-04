Woman Escapes Possible Abduction

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a 21-year-old woman escaped an attempted abduction Thursday night in Swan Creek Township.

Deputies said the victim had stopped to assist a man in what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in the middle of the 12000 block of Baumgartner Road. While talking with the man, the woman became concerned and returned to her car.

The white man, believed to be in his 50’s or 60’s, followed her. He grabbed her and pulled her from the car saying you’re coming with me. After brief struggle, the woman got free and ran to a nearby house for help.

The suspect fled in a small, four door, blue vehicle, with rust around the wheels. He had a small boy, about five or six years old, in the car with him.

A Michigan State Police sketch artist drew a composite drawing of the suspect. If you recognize the suspect you can call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or on line at http://p3tips.com