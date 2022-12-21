Woman Dies in Suspicious Flint House Fire

Fire officials in Flint are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman.

Crew responded to the townhome around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, located near Flushing Road. While crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, they were not able to rescue the woman, whose body was discovered inside. She has not been identified at this time.

Foul play may be a factor in the fire.