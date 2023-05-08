Woman Dies in Saginaw Township Fire

A 72-year-old woman died in a house fire in Saginaw Township on Saturday.

The fire occurred in the 2900 block of Johns Drive around 10:15 P.M. Saginaw Township police were the first at the scene and attempted to rescue the woman but were unable to do so. Two other occupants of the home were able to make it safely out of the house.

Firefighters found the deceased woman after the fire was extinguished.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.