Woman Dies Following Hit-and-Run Crash in Flint

A 24-year-old woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Flint on Sunday has died.

Chesley Fairhurst was in critical condition after an unidentified driver crashed into her and her friends, 23-year-old Janae Jones and Julyah Donald while they were crossing Dupont Street, according to police. WJRT TV reports that Fairhurst died of her injuries in the hospital. The other two women were in good condition following the crash. Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 810-237-6800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.