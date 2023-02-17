Woman Credited with Saving the Life of a Coworker

(photo courtesy of Bill Hewitt)

A Bay City woman was recognized at a special event Thursday for saving the life of a fellow employee.

19-year-old Lilian Flanders is credited with using CPR to save the life of Rusty Publow at the Double Tree Hotel in Bay City on December 27. Reports indicate Publow was speaking with his wife on the phone when sher realized he might be having a medical issue. She called the hotel, with staff contacting Flanders. Flanders found Publow slumped over his desk and quickly began to administer CPR, keeping him stable until paramedics arrived.

Flanders was presented with a lifesaving award by Bay County Executive Jim Barcia and received several gifts as well.