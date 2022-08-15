WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
The Art Lewis Show
9:00am - 11:00am

Woman Crashes Into Church in Tuscola County

By News Desk
August 15, 2022 8:48AM EDT
Share
(source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department)

Police in Tuscola County are investigating a vehicle crash into a church.

Police say a 56-year-old Millington woman intentionally drove a 2007 Dodge Charger into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 4941 Center Street in Millington around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, August 14. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a classroom. Police say no one was injured in the crash, though the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and other evaluations.

Tuscola County deputies were assisted by Millington Fire and Rescue, MMR and the Vassar Police Department.

Popular Posts

1

WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
2

Man Arraigned On Charges of Drunk Driving in Arenac County Crash Death
3

Edenville Dam Assessment Begins This Week
4

Changes Planned at Several Saginaw Intersections
5

Listen to the Mrs. Has a New Podcast!

Sports News