Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility

No injuries were reported in a Bay County crash into an assisted living facility Wednesday night.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Bay Valley House at 5113 Reinhardt Ln. in Monitor Township around 6:00 p.m. after a woman in her 30s driving a black Buick first struck a resident’s mailbox, then crashed into the building’s front porch. Staff at the facility say no one inside the building was hurt.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence.