Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility

By Michael Percha
June 8, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(photo by Mike Percha)

No injuries were reported in a Bay County crash into an assisted living facility Wednesday night.

(photo by Mike Percha)

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Bay Valley House at 5113 Reinhardt Ln. in Monitor Township around 6:00 p.m. after a woman in her 30s driving a black Buick first struck a resident’s mailbox, then crashed into the building’s front porch. Staff at the facility say no one inside the building was hurt.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence.

