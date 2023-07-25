WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Woman Cited for Saginaw Township Crash

By News Desk
July 25, 2023 12:30AM EDT
A crash in Saginaw Township Monday afternoon left one man with only minor injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hemmeter and Weiss. Police say a woman driving a black Cadillac was heading south when she failed to stop at a stop light and crashed into a GMC pickup truck. The force of the crash caused the truck to roll onto its side. The man driving the truck was sent to a local hospital as a precaution, according to police.

The woman was unharmed. She was given a citation for disregarding a traffic signal.

