Woman, Children Injured in St. Charles Crash

By News Desk
February 26, 2024 4:30AM EST
(source: Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department)

Four people were injured in a crash in Saint Charles last Thursday.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Flint Street just before 11:00 P.M. A 24-year-old Chesaning woman driving a minivan went off the road and struck a tree, according to police. She suffered life threatening injuries. Three children in the vehicle, ages five, three and one, all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

