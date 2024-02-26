Woman, Children Injured in St. Charles Crash

Four people were injured in a crash in Saint Charles last Thursday.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Flint Street just before 11:00 P.M. A 24-year-old Chesaning woman driving a minivan went off the road and struck a tree, according to police. She suffered life threatening injuries. Three children in the vehicle, ages five, three and one, all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.