Woman charged with murder, accused of smuggling drugs to inmate via kiss

A woman who is accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison is facing murder charges following the death of an inmate, the Tennessee Department of Corrections announced Tuesday. Rachal Dollard is charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

During a February visit, Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown while the two were kissing, the TDOC said. Brown ended up swallowing a balloon pellet filled with a half-ounce of methamphetamine, and died at a local hospital, according to TDOC.

Rachal Dollard Tennessee Department of Corrections

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges at the time, TDOC said. Dollard is being held in the Hickman County jail.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, TDOC Office of Investigations and Conduct director David Imhof said in a statement. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”