Woman Charged With Child Abuse After 7-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself

A woman living at the Bavarian Village Apartments in Bridgeport Township faces child abuse charges after a 7-year-old boy critically injured himself with a firearm.

Police responded to the apartment complex early Monday morning and found the boy had accidentally shot himself in the head with an unsecured firearm. According to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, the gun belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyah Lane, who was staying at the apartment with the boy and his mother.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the boy was still listed in critical condition at the university of Michigan Children’s Hospital.

Lane is charged with second degree child abuse and is being held at the Saginaw County Jail.