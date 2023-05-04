WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Woman Charged in Flint International Academy Parking Lot Shooting

By News Desk
May 4, 2023 6:00AM EDT
A shooting in a school parking lot in Flint on Monday has resulted in several felony charges for the suspect.

Police say 27-year-old Chandra Cole-Weekly was in her vehicle at Flint International Academy around 3:30 p.m. when the 30-year-old victim poured a liquid on her car. Police say video footage of the incident shows glass then breaking from the passenger side window and the victim returning to her vehicle and driving away. The victim contacted police at a nearby business saying she had been shot. No one else was injured.

Police arrested Cole-Weekly at the school. The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Initially listed in critical condition, she has been upgraded to good condition.

Cole-Weekly is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm in a weapon-free school zone.

