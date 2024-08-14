Woman Charged In Fatal Saginaw Township Hit-and-Run

A 44-year-old woman faces a felony charge after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Saginaw woman on Saturday.

According to investigators, Bobbi Shively of Bay City, a parolee, was behind the wheel of a Ford F150 that ran a red light at the intersection of Tittabawassee and Hospital Roads and crashed into a Chevy Malibu driven by 37-year-old Melissa Wood. Wood was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Shively allegedly then left the scene, along with her passenger and some acquaintences in a third vehicle.

Shively was arrested later in the evening, and is now charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. If convicted, Shively could face up to 15 years in prison.