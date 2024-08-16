Woman Charged In Brazen Plot To Extort Elvis Presley’s Family And Auction Off Graceland

FILE - Fans wait in line outside Graceland Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company tried to sell the property based on claims that a loan using the king of rock ’n’ roll's former home as collateral was not repaid. A public auction for the estate had been scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2024, but a Memphis judge blocked the sale after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit, court documents show. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri woman has been arrested on charges alleging she orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently sell Elvis Presley’s Graceland property in Memphis.

The Justice Department said Lisa Jeanine Findley of Kimberling City, Missouri is accused of scheming to steal the Presley family’s ownership interest in Graceland, falsely claiming that Presley’s daughter pledged the property as collateral for a loan she failed to pay before her death.

An attorney for Findley, who used multiple aliases, was not listed in court documents and a telephone number was not immediately available in public records.