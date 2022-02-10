Woman Charged in Boyfriend’s Death

A Carrollton Township woman has been charged in connection with her boyfriend’s death. Deshawn Mills of Saginaw, 31, died at an area hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in the 4400 block of N. Michigan. Police determined his girlfriend, 32-year-old Blanca Delgado, had been driving the car.
Delgado was arrested at the scene after a Breathalyzer test showed her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. She was arraigned Wednesday on charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, causing death. Delgado has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 28.