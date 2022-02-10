      Weather Alert

Woman Charged in Boyfriend’s Death

Ann Williams
Feb 10, 2022 @ 2:40pm
Blanca Delgado (Sag. County Sheriff)

A Carrollton Township woman has been charged in connection with her boyfriend’s death. Deshawn Mills of Saginaw, 31,  died at an area hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in the 4400 block of N. Michigan. Police determined his girlfriend, 32-year-old Blanca Delgado, had been driving the car.

Delgado was arrested at the scene after a Breathalyzer test showed her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. She was arraigned Wednesday on charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, causing death. Delgado has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 28.

Popular Posts
Department of State Revokes Saginaw Vehicle Dealer’s License
Chase Ends with Patrol Vehicle Crash; Two Caught
MyMichigan Medical Center Names Future Cancer Center
McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care Relax Visitor Restrictions
Man Claims Child is Kidnapped, Then Lights Car on Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On