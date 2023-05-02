Woman arrested, charged for allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with battery after Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, told law enforcement she threw a glass of wine at him and doused his shoulder Saturday evening during a wine and food festival in Miramar Beach, Florida, according to Walton County Police.

The woman, 41-year-old Selena J. Chambers, “was arrested after it was found she intentionally threw a glass of wine at Representative Gaetz after shouting obscenities at him,” the Walton County Police said. A police report indicated that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the incident.

Chambers, the police report said, faces two counts of battery, including one count of felony battery on an elected official. Police said she was released on $1,000 bond the following day.

Chambers told police she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz, although witnesses told officers they saw her throwing the drink.

According to the police report, Gaetz appeared not to have suffered any physical injuries.

“I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised,” Gaetz said in a statement. “I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action.”