Woman Arrested after Allegedly Fleeing Scene of Fatal Crash

A 37-year-old woman is dead following a crash Saturday afternoon.

Saginaw Township Police responded to the intersection of Tittabawassee and Hospital Roads around 5:24 p.m. According to Police Chief Scott Malace, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was attempting to turn left onto Tittabawassee when it was struck by an eastbound 2005 Ford F150 that had failed to stop at the red light.

The driver of the Malibu, Melissa Wood of Saginaw, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say the at-fault driver, a 44-year-old Saint Louis woman, fled the scene along with a passenger and some acquaintances in another vehicle. Police from Bay City and Alma, as well as Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies, helped to locate the woman and her front-seat passenger. She was taken into custody and is being held in the Saginaw County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.