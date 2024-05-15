Woman Arraigned On Murder Charges for Fatal Hit and Run in Flint

Prosecutors in Genesee County have charged a Flint woman with murder for allegedly running down a man and killing him with her SUV.

The incident occurred May 5, where police say 36-year-old Candice Patton ran down and struck 42-year-old William Clemons III with her vehicle at the Speedway gas station at 509 South Dort Highway in Flint. Police say angry text messages exchanged between the two prior to the incident suggests they were in a rocky relationship.

Patton is charged with first-degree murder. Her next court date is pending.