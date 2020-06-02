Woman and Her Brother Arrested for Stabbing, Shooting Man
(Alpha Media file photo)
An argument in Saginaw resulted in the stabbing and shooting of a 38-year-old man Sunday, May 31.
Police say the man was in a dispute with a 31-year-old woman in the 700 block of Vermont St. around 9:00 p.m., which led to her stabbing the man. When the victim tried defending himself, the woman’s 33-yearold brother produced a handgun and shot the victim in the arm, according to police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. Criminal charges are pending for the brother and sister.