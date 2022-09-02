WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Woman, Alleged Suspect Identified in Bay County Officer-Involved Shooting

By Ann Williams
September 2, 2022 3:37PM EDT
The name of a Bay County woman who died in a shooting last weekend has been released, along with the name of the man who allegedly killed her in her home at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township. State Police said the woman was 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, and the man has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland.

Davis died after being shot by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy because he allegedly threatened deputies on the scene with a gun. The deputy who fired the fatal shot is on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate the incident.

