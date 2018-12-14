Woman Acquitted In High Speed Crash Deaths

A Bay County Circuit Court jury has acquitted a woman in the high-speed crash deaths of a married couple.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours Thursday before finding 42-year-old Angela Majchrzak not guilty of two counts of reckless driving causing death. The charges stemmed from the June 2016 deaths of 50-year-old Donald Raber and his 65-year-old wife, Denise Raber.

Authorities said Majchrzak’s truck collided with a Corvette driven by Donald Raber at North Mackinaw and East Cody Estey Roads in Pinconning Township which has a speed limit of 55 mph.

Data recovered from the truck indicated it was traveling at 97 mph just 2.5 seconds before it collided with the Rabers’ Corvette.

But questions were raised as to whether Majchrzak or an adult male also in the vehicle and not charged with any wrong doing was the actual driver.