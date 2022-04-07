      Weather Alert

Woman Accused of Torturing and Killing Dogs Must Undergo Competency Exam

News Desk
Apr 7, 2022 @ 10:25am

A Shiawassee County woman must undergo a mental competency exam after being charged with torturing and killing animals.

Renters of a home in Bancroft discovered two dead dogs behind a padlocked door in late 2021. Police say the animals were in an advanced state of decomposition, and it appeared one of the dogs had partially eaten the other. They likely died last summer, according to police.

The home is owned by Jordan Hoisington, who is charged with two felony counts of animal killing and torturing. A date has not been set for her competency exam. She is currently free on a $7,500 bond.

