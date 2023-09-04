Woman accused in $2 million murder-for-hire plot to kill husband

A woman in Southern California has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill her estranged husband and get rid of his body, authorities said.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was arrested on Aug. 2 during a sting operation conducted by undercover detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the department said in a news release. Remley allegedly provided information to detectives detailing how she wanted to have her husband Mark Remley killed and have his body disposed of.

Remley allegedly offered $2 million to have her husband killed, CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reported.

Prior to her arrest, Remley had lived a life of luxury about 20 miles north of San Diego in Del Mar, filled with multi-million dollar homes and prized horses, the station reported.

Remley brought three guns and money as a “down payment” for the murder when she met with undercover detectives, the sheriff’s department said. Remley was arrested and charged with solicitation of murder.

Remley’s arrest followed an investigation by the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station after the department received information that she was trying to hire someone to kill her husband, KFMB-TV reported.

According to court documents obtained by the station, Remley and her husband separated in May after being married since March 2011. Remley requested $15,000 a month in spousal support as part of their divorce, according to a July court filing.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into Remley began one day after deputies responded to a house fire at her home on July 2, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s department, Remley, who was in possession of three firearms and ammunition, was arrested for gun-related offenses and later released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A month later, she was charged with solicitation of murder and gun-related offenses and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

A preliminary hearing for Remley is scheduled for Nov. 16.

KFMB-TV reported that Tatyana and Mark Remley made headlines in 2012 after their horse acrobatic show ”Valitar” abruptly closed. Performers said they were not paid and ticketholders were left without any explanation for week, the station reported. The Remley’s told KFMB-TV at the time that the show was cancelled due to poor ticket sales.