Wisconsin health care group and Aaron Rodgers end partnership

▶ Watch Video: Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID

A Wisconsin-based health care organization and Aaron Rodgers have ended their partnership just days after the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback revealed he had taken an anti-parasite drug instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Prevea Health announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday.

“Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6, 2021,” the statement read.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Rodgers had been a spokesperson and supported the organization’s initiatives since 2012, according to the statement.

Aaron Rodgers on October 28, 2021. Rick Scuteri / AP

The 37-year-old star revealed on Friday that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but instead consulted podcaster Joe Rogan who told him to take ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug often used in livestock. It is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” Rodgers said in an interview with “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture where a crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all.”

The CDC has issued multiple warnings against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, which can cause nausea and vomiting to more severe seizures, coma and death in the event of an overdose. Poison control centers across the country have seen an increase in calls related to ivermectin-related calls since the drug became popular.

Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zoe Christen Jones contributed reporting.