Wintry Weather Helps Prolong Frozen Artwork at Snowfest ’22

It’s back, and with the recent sub-zero weather, you should be able to catch the icy works of art at Snowfest all weekend long.
While everyone was hoping for a white Christmas, mother nature decided to hold the cold and snow until the Frankenmuth based event kicked off earlier this week.
The cold weather, according to a number of artists, will help keep the details on their work visible and in one piece for sightseers looking to enjoy the ice and snow sculptures through the weekend.
Those same artists praising the cold have traveled across the country have been working non-stop and will keep grinding, chipping, and sawing away at their blocks of snow or ice through 10am Saturday- when sculpture judging begins and visitors can take in the wintry Frankenmuth scenery.
Nick Bovid, joined by his brothers who traveled from Kalamazoo and the Columbus, Ohio area, say they’ve been competing during Snowfest for several years now, and have been faring pretty well both with the weather and their results.
Bovid says with recent works including a towering snowy GameBoy, a giant scorpion eating a bug, Santa Claus hugging a polar bear, and, this year’s entry, a stork delivering a baby to an expecting father, the group stands a fair chance at taking home one of the top prizes.
The key to staying warm while working on frozen art, according to Bovid, is to stay hydrated and stay moving.
While work on the art stops Saturday morning; John Shelton, Zehnder’s Vice President of sales and marketing, says the fun at the 31st annual rendition of Snowfest runs through the weekend- which is good for local business.
Shelton says so far business has doubled, and visitors who braved the cold are on pace to make Saturday one of the top-5 revenue days of the year for the restaurant.
Events still to come (Outside of the sculpture competition) include live music and entertainment inside the warming tent just behind Zehnder’s, and the Saturday night fireworks show