Winter storm hits Northeast — here’s how much snow is in the forecast

▶ Watch Video: Major winter storm hitting Northeast

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings across the Northeast and New England ahead of a nor’easter that could dump snow on millions of people in the region Monday into Tuesday.

The weather service warned there could be heavy snow, gusty winds and moderate coastal flooding. Here’s what you can expect in different areas across the Northeast on Tuesday.

New York City metropolitan area

At least half a foot of snow is likely for parts of New York City, the weather service said. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the metro area could see up to 8 inches of snowfall. New York City public schools will be fully remote Tuesday, but students will still have virtual classes.

At least half a foot of snow is also forecast for Long Island during the winter storm, weather forecasters said. Parts of interior Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley could see around a foot of snow from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

In its Monday morning briefing, the National Weather Service forecast 8 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow in interior northeastern New Jersey, the interior Lower Hudson Valley and interior southern Connecticut from Monday night into Tuesday morning. The region could see a snowfall rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour.

The forecast also includes 15-25 mph winds, with gusts of 25-40 mph.

CBS New York forecasters have a breakdown of weather watches and warnings across counties in the tri-state area.

Boston area

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency in Boston as of 10 p.m. Monday. Public schools in Boston will be closed Tuesday.

The storm will move fast, with the heaviest snowfall between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, CBS Boston reported. The storm will get a later start in the Cape Cod area, with the heaviest snow falling between noon and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour are expected in the Boston area during the storm. National Weather Service

Early Monday, forecasters had expected as much as a foot of snow in some parts of the region, but the expected snow totals were later lowered.

CBS Boston forecasters expect 4 to 8 inches of snow around Boston, Worcester and the Mass Pike southward through Cape Cod and the Islands. This includes all of southeastern Massachusetts. Expect 2-4 inches from just north of the Pike up through 495, including northern Middlesex County and Essex County. No more than 2 inches of snow is expected near the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border. The best chance for more than 8 inches of snow will be from Plymouth to Providence, along with areas south to the South Coast and Upper Cape.

Snow will fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds and coastal flooding are also a concern.

Philadelphia area

The storm will start as an all-rain event for everyone in this area, even in the higher elevations of the Poconos, before snow moves in around 7 a.m., CBS Philadelphia reported. Forecasters warned of wet snow that sticks to surfaces and large flakes that reduce visibility, with the worst snowfall happening during the morning commute.

Much of the northeastern part of the state will be under a winter storm warning until Tuesday afternoon, CBS Philadelphia reported early Tuesday morning. These parts of the state could see between 4 to 8 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory extends down the I-95 corridor. These areas are forecast to see between 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the day. Philadelphia could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, according to CBS Philadelphia.

A coastal flood watch is in effect for Atlantic and Burlington counties because of possible flooding related to high tides.

Meanwhile, the Poconos might see between 6 to 10 inches of snow.

The state will also see high winds in the afternoon once the snow comes to a stop. Gusts of between 30 and 40 miles per hour are predicted.

Albany area

Snow is also forecast in the Albany, New York, area, though some areas of the state have had their winter storm warnings downgraded to winter weather advisories, the National Weather Service said early Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snow in the area will be near I-84, the agency said.

Expected snowfall in Albany. National Weather Service

Overall, 2 to 6 inches of snow are “possible” today, the National Weather Service said, with the heaviest snow near Hartford and Waterbury.