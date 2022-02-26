Winter storm dumps multiple inches of snow on the Northeast

▶ Watch Video: Snow and freezing rain wallop Northeast

An ongoing winter storm that’s made its way across the nation this week has dumped multiple inches of snow on the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are forecast to improve overnight as the system moves off the New England coast.

By Friday afternoon, Maine reported the most snowfall with 11.4 inches in Cape Neddick, the National Weather Service said. Altona, New York, ranked second with a reported 11 inches and Winchester, Massachusetts, received 10.5 inches of snowfall.

Cars drive on snow covered Interstate 495 North in nearly whiteout conditions during a winter storm in Haverhill, Mass., Friday, February 25, 2022. Parts of New England are expected to receive about a foot of snow from the storm. Charles Krupa / AP

Across the region, winter storm warnings are still in effect. The system is expected to continue unleashing moderate to heavy snow and mixed precipitation through the evening.

In New York, temperatures throughout the night are expected to decrease into the teens and low 20s with “blustery winds” that will increase the chill, according to the NWS. Meanwhile, areas in Vermont could see up to an additional inch of snowfall before the storm makes its way out.

By Saturday, dry conditions are forecast throughout the region before a cold front from Canada hits northeastern cities on Sunday, NWS said. Snow squalls with “brief but intense” snowfall will likely accompany the front, according to the weather agency, and snowfall of up to one inch per hour and 40 mph wind gusts are also possible.

“The combination of intense snowfall and strong winds with already frozen roads would lead to quick and severe reductions in visibility and snow covered roads and particularly hazardous travel conditions,” the NWS said. “Any wet roadways will quickly freeze back over as temperatures fall well below freezing again late Sunday.”