Winter Storm Could Cause Hazardous Travel, Outages This Weekend
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch affecting much of the state, including Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties from late Friday night through Sunday morning.
Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three-tenths to one-half of an inch are possible as well. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and strong winds. Travel could be nearly impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The NWS advises residents to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages and avoid travel if possible.