Winter Pest and Field Crop Management Update Meetings also online for 2021
A series of six Zoom-platform virtual meetings will give producers ample opportunity to participate in this winter’s Pest and Field Crop Management Update meetings. The schedule was released December 2, as follows:
- Thurs., Jan. 7, 9 am – 12 noon: Central Michigan
- Weds., Jan. 13, 9 am – 12 noon; Thumb A
- Fri., Jan. 15, 9 am – 12 noon (EST); Upper Peninsula/Northern Michigan
- Tues., Jan. 26, 9 am – 12 noon; Southeast Michigan
- Fri., Jan. 29, 9 am – 12 noon; Southwest Michigan
- Tues., Feb. 2, 9 am – 12 noon; Thumb B
Growers are invited to attend one or more of these regional meetings – at a cost of $15 – to get up-to-date, research-based information on crop production and pest management to use on the farm or business in 2021. Topics are again presented by MSU faculty and specialists, and content may vary from region-to-region based on issues of importance in that area.
Attend one or more regional Virtual Pest and Crop Management Update meetings to get up-to-date, research-based information for your farm or business.
Advance registration is required, and all registrants will receive a new copy of the 2021 Michigan Weed Control Guide for Field Crops. Multiple registrations will require a fee for each meeting, but only one Weed Control Guide will be included.
The 2021 Weed Guide is made possible again this year by funding from the Michigan Wheat Program, along with the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan and the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee.
Three RUP credits and CCA continuing education units (CEUs) are available for each meeting.
Click here for more information or to register for the sessions. Participants using cell phones are encouraged to download the Zoom app prior to the meeting. For Apple iPhones, download in the App Store and for Android phones, download Zoom from Google Play.