Winter nursery meeting on March 12 to cover emerging issues

Michigan State University Extension will be offering the 2020 Winter Nursery Meeting for nursery and tree growers on March 12 at the Ottawa County MSU Extension Office, 12220 Fillmore St., West Olive, MI 49460. The topics are of interest to both small and large container and field nursery growers and even landscapers.
The morning program will cover the latest research-based information on irrigation management in container nurseries including recycled water, water treatment technologies and opportunities for Michigan growers to reduce their environmental risk. Growers will also learn about the updates to the worker protection standards from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
During the afternoon, participants will learn about the emerging challenges for Michigan nursery growers and landscapers including invasive insects and diseases and how to identify boxwood blight from other problems. Arborists and landscapers will hear an update on oak wilt, which effects mature landscape trees.
Attendees will then hear about the current methods of controlling liverwort in container production and a new project for 2020. Finally, bare root nursery growers will learn about the latest in root knot nematode management.
The meeting costs $20 and includes lunch and handouts. Michigan pesticide recertification credits will be offered and the event qualifies as a Phase 1 MAEAP event. Register today!
Agenda
8:30-9:00 a.m. Registration
9:00-9:30 a.m. Water Problems: It’s Not Just in the Southwest – An Overview of Ottawa County Water Problems — Matthew Chappuies, land use specialist in Ottawa County, and Paul Sachs, director of Planning & Performance Improvement in Ottawa County
9:30-10:00 a.m. Is Recycled Water Safe for My Crops? — Bert Cregg, professor in the Departments of Horticulture and Forestry, Michigan State University
10:00-10:45 a.m. Water, Nutrients and Pesticides: The Threat and Water Treatment Technologies — Tom Fernandez, professor in the Department of Horticulture, Michigan State University
10:45-11:00 a.m. Break
11:00-11:30 a.m. What are GAAMPS and Right to Farm & Why Do I care? — Tom Fernandez, professor in the Department of Horticulture, Michigan State University
11:30-11:45 a.m. MAEAP: An Opportunity — Bill Lindberg, Kent County Conservation District
11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Clean Water3 Website: Resources for You — Heidi Lindberg, Michigan State University Extension
12:00-12:30 p.m. MDARD Worker Protection Standards Update — Julie Yocum, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
12:30-1:00 p.m. Lunch
1:00-1:30 p.m. Emerging Challenges for Michigan Growers in 2020 — Heidi Lindberg, Michigan State University Extension
1:30-2:00 p.m. Oak Wilt in Michigan — Monique Sakalidis, assistant professor in the Departments of Forestry and Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences
2:00-2:30 p.m. Browning of Boxwood: Is it Boxwood Blight? — Elizabeth Dorman, plant pathologist and laboratory manager, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
2:30-2:40 p.m. Break
2:40-3:00 p.m. Current Methods of Liverwort Control for Michigan Nursery Growers — Debalina Saha, assistant professor, Department of Horticulture, Michigan State University
3:00-3:30 p.m. Best Management Practices for Nematodes in Bareroot Ornamental Plants — Emilie Cole, applied nematology technician, Department of Entomology, Michigan State University