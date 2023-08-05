Winning numbers drawn for estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

▶ Watch Video: Harvard statistician’s advice on playing Mega Millions

The winning numbers for Friday’s estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest in the game’s history, have been drawn. They are 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, and a Mega Ball of 20.

There was no immediate word on whether any winning tickets had been sold.

There has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18. The jackpot jumped by about $25 million after there were no winning tickets in Tuesday’s $1.1 billion pot of gold.

Along with being the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, it also marks the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

A single winning ticket for Friday’s jackpot would have had the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $659.5 million before taxes, or going with the annuity option. That consists of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that eventually equal the full jackpot minus taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302.58 million.

There have now been five Mega Millions jackpots north of $1 billion, with the largest being a $1.537 billion jackpot in October of 2018, claimed by a single winning ticket sold in South Carolina. In January, a winning ticket for a $1.348 billion jackpot was sold in Maine.

The Los Angeles area has seen a string of lottery luck of late. The winning ticket for February’s $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in U.S. lottery history, was sold at a gas station in Altadena, a city in Los Angeles County.

Last month, a single winning ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The winner has yet to be identified publicly.

The second largest jackpot ever, meanwhile, a $1.586 billion Powerball grand prize in January 2016, was split among three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Mega Millions tickets, which are $2 each, are sold in all states except Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada. They’re also sold in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. According to the game, half the proceeds from each ticket sold remain in the state where the sale occurred, with that money going to support “designated good causes and retailer commissions.”

Drawings take place at 11 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays and Fridays.