Winning Michigan Lottery Ticket Purchased in Bay County

source: Michigan Lottery

A Bay County man got very lucky with a scratch-off Michigan lottery ticket recently. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $500,000 dollar jackpot in the “Quick Riches” instant game. Lottery officials say the 87-year-old man bought the ticket at the Kroger gas station at 2910 Center Avenue in Essexville. He and his wife said they plan to help their children with some of the money, and save the rest.

The “Quick Riches” game was introduced in May, and has paid out $11 million so far. There are still two outstanding tickets with $500,0000 dollar prizes,  and five that are worth $25,000.

