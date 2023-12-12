Winning Lottery Ticket Almost Ended Up In Trash

An Isabella County man says his $2 million lottery ticket nearly ended up in the garbage.

The 29-year-old bought the Michigan Lottery Money instant game ticket at an EZ Mart in Shepherd roughly 4 months ago, but left it in his truck after scratching it off and thinking he hadn’t won. When his wife gave him some tickets to check at the store, he decided to take the tickets from his truck as well and was prompted to file a claim at the Lottery office.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, says he doesn’t have any large purchases planned for his roughly $1.3 million lump sum, but that he instead plans to invest it to give his family a financial cushion.