Windward Bound Opens Applications for Summer 2023

Youth between the ages of 14 – 17 have the chance to get hands on sailing experience aboard Appledore IV and Appledore V during Windward Bound sailing camps this summer.

The program features three to 4 day voyages including trips to Tawas City, Alpena and Mackinac Island. The camps provide character building, confidence boosting, and education about the freshwater environment on the Great Lakes in a live-aboard experience. During the voyages young people learn every aspect of running the ship, from navigation to meal preparation. Space is limited so early application is encouraged by visiting www.baysailbaycity.org under the Windward Bound dropdown.

Along with the summer sail camp programs, Baysail also has excursions planned as well as Great Lakes 101 and Sunset Sails. More information can be found on the website.