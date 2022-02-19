Wind Driven Fire Destroys Carpet Warehouse

Monitor Township and several other Bay County Fire Departments battled a huge fire Friday night with high winds whipping the flames that eventually destroyed the Supreme Carpet Warehouse in the Valley Center Industrial Park. Flames were visible from miles away from the park located at U.S 10 and Mackinaw Road about five miles west of Bay City. The fire was discovered shortly after 9:00pm and Monitor Township immediately issued a call for mutual aid from several other fire departments which remained on the scene until early Saturday morning. The cause of the fire in the large warehouse remains under investigation. Supreme Carpet has other retail location selsewhere in the Great Lakes Bay Region, Photos in this story are courtesy of Kyle Martin Photography.