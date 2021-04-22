      Weather Alert

Williams Township Man Arraigned on Child Sexually Abusive Material Charges

Michael Percha
Apr 22, 2021 @ 8:44am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A Bay County man was arraigned Monday, April 19 on charges of distributing child porn over the internet.

Police say 41-year-old Matthew Personett of Williams Township was uploading child sexually abusive material online. The investigation began once police learned of the incident. Digital evidence was seized from Personett’s home during the course of the investigation.

Personett is charged with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Popular Posts
Shaheen Development Starts Construction of New Medical Facility in Saginaw
Wilkinson Minerals to Invest $150M in Bay City
Saginaw Shooting Kills 16-Year-Old
Bay City Car Fire Also Damages Home
WSGW OnLine Poll: Changing the State Flag of Michigan (results)
Sports News