Williams Township Man Arraigned on Child Sexually Abusive Material Charges
A Bay County man was arraigned Monday, April 19 on charges of distributing child porn over the internet.
Police say 41-year-old Matthew Personett of Williams Township was uploading child sexually abusive material online. The investigation began once police learned of the incident. Digital evidence was seized from Personett’s home during the course of the investigation.
Personett is charged with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material.