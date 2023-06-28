Wildfire Smoke Continues to Affect Air Quality in Michigan

As poor air quality continues to affect the region, the Bay County Health Department is advising that people avoid doing too much outdoors.

The department says Bay City is forecasted to have unhealthy levels of particulate matter again Wednesday. Particulate matter is the primary pollutant from wildfire smoke and tends to be very small, around three-hundredths of a millimeter in diameter. BCHD says people with heart or lung disease, children, teens, and elderly people may be more sensitive, and should avoid long or intense outdoor activities.

The health department advises anyone with asthma keep quick relief medicine nearby, and anyone with heart disease to contact their healthcare provider immediately if they experience unusual fatigue, palpitations, or shortness of breath.