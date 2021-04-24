Wildfire In Northern Michigan Forest
(Alpha Media file photo)
Update: As of 9:30pm Oscoda Township Fire Department said the fire was under control except for a few hot spots. Roads that had been closed have reopened and residents were being allowed to return to their homes.
A large active fire was burning out of control Friday evening in Iosco County near Oscoda. A US Forest Service controlled burn in Iosco County, north of Sand Lake and just south of Cooke Dam Pond is no longer considered controlled and is only 20-30% contained. As of 6:00pm the fire had spread across some 2,000 acres. Approximately 65 residents in the area have been evacuated. Anyone in the area is asked to use caution and avoid the affected areas. A shelter for residents has been set up at the East Tawas Community Center at 760 Newman Street. The U.S Forest Service is expected to issue progress reports on bringing the fire under control. Several Northern Michigan Fire Departments have responded. Late this afternoon Michigan State Police issued a news release saying Sid town subdivision in Oscoda Township is being evacuated by law enforcement. Residents are to go EAST on River Road. The fire has jumped River Road near Monument and River. Residents are advised to NOT go WEST. The fire was burning a few miles from the Lumbermen’s Monument.