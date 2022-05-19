Wild Woods of Terror Has Second Fire, Arson Suspected

A second fire in a matter of hours has been put out at Wild Woods of Terror in Saginaw County.
The second fire started at some campers parked on the property on Venoy Road at around 11:15 a.m Wednesday, May 18. Fire crews responded and put that fire out. The first fire destroyed a barn around 1:10 a.m.
Police say a 27-year-old Caro woman was booked into the Saginaw County Jail on a charge of third-degree arson in connection with the first fire. The second fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Crews from Kochville Fire Department, Zilwaukee Fire Department, Carrollton Township Fire Department, and Tittabawassee Fire/Rescue worked quickly to shuttle water and extinguish the barn fire.